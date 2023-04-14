Vietnamese woman finds parasitic worms swimming under her skin and buried inside her brain

A 58-year-old Vietnamese woman from An Binh was found to have parasitic worms living in her brain and limbs after consuming a regional delicacy called “Tiet canh” made of cooked beef and raw animal blood. The woman had prepared the dish herself and fell ill after eating it, experiencing severe headaches and falling repeatedly.

Doctors initially thought she was having a stroke but scans revealed the parasitic worms, which had built a nest in her brain and were swarming in her limbs. She was treated with medicine and discharged from the hospital, but the incident serves as a warning to others who eat raw food.

The woman admitted to consuming blood pudding once a month, believing that if she made it herself, it would be clean and disease-free. Dr. Tran Huy Tho, the deputy director of the Dang Van Ngu Hospital, warned that many people who consume raw food suffer similar infestations, often mistaking the symptoms for other health issues. Consuming raw or undercooked food carries the risk of serious diseases and parasitic infestations, and raw blood pudding in Vietnam is known to include dangerous bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

This incident highlights the potential dangers associated with consuming regional delicacies, particularly those that include raw or undercooked ingredients. While the woman was fortunate to receive treatment and recover, others may not be as lucky. It is important to be aware of the risks associated with consuming raw or undercooked food and to take appropriate precautions to avoid potentially serious health issues.