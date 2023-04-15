Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew in six police station areas

On Friday night, a curfew was imposed in Sambalpur after sporadic violence and arson erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. To control the situation, the administration also extended the district’s internet suspension by two days. A state of curfew is hereby declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses so as to ensure peace and tranquillity in the jurisdictional area of Town PS, Dhanupali PS, Khetrajppur PS, Ainthapali PS, Bareipali PS, and Sadar PS of Sambalpur with immediate effect until further orders, said a notice issued by the sub-office. collector’s However, two windows of relaxation were provided during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The administration has also declared a helpline number for medical emergencies and has asked the public to contact DHH at 7655800760. However, the suspension of internet services in the Sambalpur district has been extended for another 48 hours, until 10 a.m. on April 17. Despite increased security, several shops were set on fire and minor clashes were reported in the city during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Friday evening.