Fraudsters gain access to bank account-linked mobile number; Man loses over Rs 1.70 lakh

The Delhi Police said Monday that a person lost more than Rs 1.70 lakh after fraudsters obtained his bank account-linked mobile number, which he was no longer using, by procuring a SIM card based on a fake ID. Sunny Madan, 42, of Uttam Nagar, and his brother-in-law Deepak Shah (37), of Rohini, have been arrested in connection with the fraud. On Friday, Sidharth Anand reported receiving emails about a Rs 73,000 withdrawal from his bank account. Later, he discovered that Rs 4,800 had been spent on his credit card and a loan of around Rs 96,000 had been taken from his account, which he had not applied for, according to a senior police officer. During the investigation, police examined all of the cheat’s bank account information and mobile phone number. The accused purchased an iPhone 14 and several other items with a credit card issued in the victim’s name.

Later, raids were conducted in Bindapur and Uttam Nagar, and two suspects were apprehended, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal. According to police, Madan is married to Shah’s sister. They said they used an application to identify mobile numbers not used by the victims but linked to their bank accounts. They obtained the SIM card by using forged identification. According to police, they were then issued credit and debit cards using the victim’s bank account. They made various purchases and withdrawn cash from the linked bank account using the debit and credit cards. Madan had previously been found to be involved in two instances of cheating, they added.