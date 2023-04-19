India to bring world-class education to Africa by establishing its prestigious institutions across the continent

India is planning to expand its educational outreach to Africa by establishing campuses of its prestigious educational institutions on the continent. The first foreign campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is set to be established in Tanzania, with classes expected to begin by the end of 2023. Talks for the establishment of the campus are underway between India and Tanzania.

Last week, India’s foreign minister, Dr S Jaishankar, inaugurated the overseas campus of India’s National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Jinja, Uganda. Jaishankar highlighted the high demand for forensic science courses from students in Africa and emphasized the importance of the NFSU as an institution.

The NFSU campus in Uganda is partnering with the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces and will offer courses in forensic sciences, behavioral sciences, cyber security, digital forensics, and allied sciences while also promoting research in these areas.

India has been a popular destination for higher education among African students, and the establishment of foreign campuses of top Indian universities in Africa is expected to further strengthen educational ties between the two sides. The NFSU campus in Uganda marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to support educational capacities in Africa.

It will immediately begin its classes, while a permanent campus will soon be established in Jinja under an MoU signed between the two countries.

India’s efforts to bring world-class education to Africa are expected to have a far-reaching impact on the continent. With the establishment of the IIT campus in Tanzania and the NFSU campus in Uganda, India is helping to ensure that Africa has access to the best education opportunities and facilities available, paving the way for a brighter future for students across the continent.