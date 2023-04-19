Queensland teacher missing for over three weeks thought to have been dumped in a bin outside her home

Lesley Trotter, a former teacher from Queensland, who went missing for over three weeks, is suspected to have been thrown into a bin outside her house. Authorities are now preparing to search for her body in a waste management facility in Swanbank Renewable Energy and Waste Management Facility, which is located to the west of Brisbane. The authorities will search through 3,000 tonnes of garbage, and police units, along with the Australian Defence Force, will comb through the garbage, which will be exhumed from the ground.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham stated that the authorities will sift through the garbage by hand and using rakes, and the search is likely to take a considerable amount of time. The crew is expected to search through 200 tonnes of garbage per day, and advanced technologies will be used to pinpoint the area where Trotter’s body is most likely to be found.

Trotter went missing on March 27, and her family reported her disappearance to the police, who initially treated it as a missing person case. However, they later received a tip indicating that her body was dumped in a wheelie bin and taken out by garbage trucks during weekly collection. On the morning of March 28, Trotter’s body was discovered in a wheelie bin, and it was evident that she was deceased. The bin was collected by a garbage truck later that morning, and the police can’t rule out foul play due to the positioning of the body.

The police have questioned neighbors for leads but have found nothing so far. However, reports suggest that Trotter would sort through wheelie bins in front of her residence and neighboring properties to remove recycling from general waste bins. The police have urged anyone who knew of Trotter’s movements between March 27 and midday March 28 or her recycling habits to come forward and provide more information.