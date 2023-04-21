Air India investigates a pilot treating the cockpit as his living room and ‘entertaining’ a female friend

Air India has made headlines again for a pilot’s behavior on an international flight from Dubai to Delhi on February 27th. The pilot is accused of treating the cockpit as his living room and entertaining a female friend, mistreating the cabin crew and endangering passengers in the process, according to an HT report.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator, is investigating the complaint filed by a cabin crew member.

The complaint states that the pilots were late, and the pilot in question made demands for a seat upgrade for his friend and asked for her to be seated in the cockpit, despite safety norms that state entry to the cockpit is only allowed for employees of the aircraft operator with the permission of the pilot-in-command and mandatory BA tests.

The pilot also asked for alcohol to be served in the cockpit, which was denied. Subsequently, the pilot’s behavior became ‘snappy and rude,’ treating the cabin crew member ‘like a servant working exclusively for him.’

The DGCA is investigating the technical and safety aspects of the matter, and Air India has formed a committee to investigate the issues raised.