Nationalized bank to impose penalty for failed ATM transactions

Mumbai: Leading public sector lender in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) will impose a penalty for failed ATM transactions due to low balance. The lender will charge Rs.10+GST for failed ATM transactions due to low balance in their accounts from May 1, 2023.

The lender also issued guidelines to resolve the issue if the transaction fails from the ATM, even if there is sufficient balance in the account. If customers file a complaint about the failed ATM transaction, the bank will redress the issue within 7 days of receiving the complaint. Moreover, if the bank fails to resolve the issue within 30 days, the customers will receive compensation at the rate of Rs.100 per day.

If the ATM transaction fails, PNB customers can contact the Customer Relationship Center via toll-free numbers 1800180222 and 18001032222 to file their complaints.