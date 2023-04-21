Over financial dispute, woman shot at Delhi court complex

New Delhi: A woman was injured in an incident of firing inside a court complex in Delhi this morning, the police said, adding that the woman was immediately rushed to the hospital by a police officer present at the court complex.

The incident took place in the district court in Saket. The woman was in the court for a hearing in a case related to a financial dispute when a person shot her, a senior police officer said. Four rounds were fired, according to news agency ANI.

The incident comes days after a lawyer was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka by two men on bike. The attackers had posed as lawyers to enter the court.