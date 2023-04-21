Russia mistakenly bombs own city

Russian warplane accidentally discharged a weapon that exploded in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, causing an explosion and injuring several people. At around 22:15 Moscow time on April 20, when a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight above the city of Belgorod, an emergency release of an air ordnance occurred, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to TASS, which did not specify the weapon that caused the damage. Sukhoi Su-34 is a supersonic fighter-bomber aircraft. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor of Belgorod, said there was an explosion in the city centre that left a 20-meter-wide crater and damaged several cars and buildings. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Belgorod region, which is about an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, has been hit by rockets several times.
