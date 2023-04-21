Samsung launches latest A-series smartphone: Details

Mumbai: South Korean tech brand, Samsung launched its latest A-series smartphone named ‘Samsung Galaxy A24’ in Vietnam. Samsung has not announced the price of the handset in Vietnam. The company also did not provide any details regarding availability in India or global markets.The Samsung Galaxy A24 is currently available in only two colours – Lime Green and Vampire Black and in two storage options – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixel) display panel with an Infinity-U notch. The phone runs an Android, but Samsung did not specify the version on the official website. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking 2.2GHz and is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

Also Read; ZTE launches Axon 40 Lite smartphone: Details

The phone comes with a triple rear camera unit – a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 13-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy A24 supports Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo connectivity features.