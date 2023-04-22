Acer launches new laptop series: Details

Mumbai: Acer launched a series of new laptops. The company launched Acer Predator Triton 17 X, Acer Predator Triton 14, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition, Acer Swift X 16, and Acer Aspire Vero 15 laptops.

The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) model will go on sale in North America and China in May, starting at $3,799 (roughly Rs. 3,12,200) and CNY 29,999 (roughly Rs. 3,57,700), respectively. The laptop will be available for purchase in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region in June, starting at EUR 4,499 (roughly Rs. 4,05,000).

The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) model will be available for purchase in North America and EMEA region in May starting at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,23,200) and EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,15,900), respectively.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 will go on sale in North America and in EMEA in May starting at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 98,500) and EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,98,000), respectively, the Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) model is already available in China from March starting at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,400).

The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition model will be available for purchase in North America and in EMEA in June starting at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,87,500) and EUR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 3,60,000), respectively.

Acer Predator Triton 17 X specifications:The Acer Predator Triton is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It also comes with 64GB DDR5 5,600Hz RAM and a 4TB PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop features a 17-inch WQXGA micro LED (AmLED) display with a refresh rate of 250Hz and a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits. It has a backlit RGB keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, and a glass touchpad.

Acer Predator Triton 14 specifications: It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor with either Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4050 GPUs. It sports a compact 14-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Mini LED display with a refresh rate of 350Hz.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 specifications: The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It comes with up to 32GB dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and a 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition specifications: It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition model comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM.

Acer Swift X 16 specifications: The Acer Swift X 16 model features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 16:10, and offers higher colour accuracy, covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor with built-in Radeon 780M graphics unit.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 specifications: It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 100 percent sRGB. The laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.