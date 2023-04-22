Sons of the notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo used to feed their victims, dead or alive to pet tigers

According to recent reports by American media on April 20, the sons of the infamous Mexican drug lord El Chapo fed their victims – dead or alive – to pet tigers, as stated in an indictment recently released by the United States Justice Department. The indictment accuses El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel of bringing in large amounts of fentanyl into the US over the past eight years, and for the resulting violence and deaths on both sides of the border.

Despite El Chapo serving a life sentence, the Sinaloa cartel is still active and partly led by Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, and imprisoned Ovidio Guzman Lopez – collectively known as the Chapitos or little Chapos. The indictment said that the Chapitos used sicarios (armed enforces), corruption, and bribe payments to protect and further the cartel’s fentanyl trafficking operation.

The Chapitos’ sicarios acted as a security apparatus built to commit acts of violence to safeguard the Chapitos’ operation, leaders, territory, labs, trafficking routes, and money. The cartel’s sicarios used military-grade weapons to perpetrate violence, including murder, torture, and kidnapping. They even fed some of their victims to tigers belonging to Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar.

The sons also used their security apparatus to destroy businesses that were unsupportive, capture contested territory, intimidate civilians, and attack law enforcement, causing bloodshed and deaths in Mexico and the United States.

These revelations by the Justice Department come after El Chapo’s sons were among the 28 charged in a fentanyl investigation conducted by the US. The Justice Department had claimed that the four sons, especially Ovidio, were instrumental in the influx of fentanyl into the US since 2014, earning millions for the operation.

El Chapo’s sons have faced charges in US drug cases before, and the US is currently seeking Ovidio’s extradition from Mexico after his arrest there in January.