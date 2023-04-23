Gulf country clarifies requirements for barbershops and beauty salons

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in Qatar updated requirements for barbershops and beauty salons in the country. The ministry informed that consumers have the right to check the validity of items used in beauty salons, as well as the right to examine prices before agreeing on using any of the various services provided.

Consumers also have the right to have their religious values, customs, and traditions respected. The authority also updated that consumer has the right to keep the transaction bill, which would allow them their right to compensation, finding out future price changes, and having defective products returned or replaced.

Also Read: Ambrane launches Wise Roam 2 smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Barbershops and beauty salons must also determine the data of the service provided, its features, characteristics, and prices, as well as data for goods and services purchased or provided.