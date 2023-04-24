India risen in the World Bank’s logistics index

India has risen to 38th place in the World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index (LPI) 2023 from 44th place among 139 countries in terms of investment in technology and logistic infrastructure. In 2014, India’s LPI was 54, and it improved to 44 in 2018. In response to India’s improved performance in LPI, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision, India has made significant strides in its logistics prowess. This ranking has improved as a result of significant investments made across the country in both soft and hard infrastructure, as well as technology. After the Modi-led government announced the ambitious PM Gati Shakti project as the National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity in October 2021, India jumped to 38th place in 2023. The National Logistic Policy was introduced last year to ensure quick last-mile delivery, eliminate transportation-related challenges, and save time and money in the logistics sector.

According to the World Bank’s LPI report, India’s infrastructure score rose five places from 52nd in 2018 to 47th in 2023. The ranking rose from 44th to 22nd in international shipments in 2023, and it rose four places to 48th in logistics competence. The report also cited modernization and digitalization as reasons for emerging economies such as India to overtake advanced countries. Since 2015, the Government of India has invested in trade-related soft and hard infrastructure connecting port gateways on both coasts to economic poles in the hinterland, according to the report.