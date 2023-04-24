Mohammad Shahabuddin; Bangladesh’s new president

On Monday, veteran politician Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as Bangladesh’s 22nd president at a state ceremony attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet colleagues. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Shahabuddin, 73, at Bangabhaban’s historic Durbar Hall. Politicians, Supreme Court judges, and senior civil and military officials attended the event, in addition to Prime Minister Hasina and members of the new president’s family. Shahabuddin takes over for Abdul Hamid, whose term ended on Sunday. Following the inauguration, Shahabuddin signed the oath documents for the presidency. He was elected unopposed as a candidate of the ruling Awami League in February of this year. Despite being a largely ceremonial head of state, the presidency attracts special attention, particularly during general elections, because he appoints the prime minister and serves as the country’s constitutional guardian. Bangladesh is set to hold general elections in December or January of next year, despite growing disagreements over the electoral system between the ruling Awami League and its main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).