State government launches ‘special licence’ to serve liquor in wedding, banquet and household functions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu state government introduced ‘special licence’ to serve liquor in in wedding, banquet or conference halls, convention centres, household functions and other events. The state government amended the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981 for this. At present, licence were issued only for clubs and star hotels to serve liquor at events.

The special licence would be valid for one or more days and would be issued by the Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner (Excise) with the approval of the Collector on payment of licence fees. This licence is for possession and serving of Indian-made foreign liquor and imported liquor to guests, visitors and participants at international or national events.

The licensee must obtain a ‘no objection certificate’ from the Police Commissioner for events held in the Corporation limits and from the Superintendent of Police for events held in the districts.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Man from Bhutan wins Dh1 million

Every application for a special licence shall be made online seven working days before the date of the event. The fee per day for the issue of permit for conducting one event is Rs 11,000 (in the municipal corporations), Rs 7,500 (in the municipalities) and Rs 5,000 (at other places). The special licence for ‘one-time’ possession and supply of liquor on the non-commercial premises during household celebrations, functions and parties could be obtained on payment of Rs 11,000 (in the municipal corporations), Rs 7,500 (in the municipalities) and Rs 5,000 (at other places).