50-year-old bridge collapses in Himachal

A 50-year-old steel bridge collapsed here on Tuesday after a heavily loaded truck passed through it, halting traffic in the area. Late Monday night, the bridge collapsed. According to them, the driver of the limestone-loaded truck was injured and is being treated at the community hospital. The bridge was built in 1972 and is located in Danoi Khud on the Dadahu-Renuka-Sangrah-Haripurdhar Road, 6 kilometres from Dadahu village in Sirmaur district. It has a per-vehicle load capacity of 10 tonnes. The bridge, however, had weakened over the past 30 years as it was primarily used by trucks carrying up to 40 tonnes of limestone from the mines in Sangrah, according to locals.

Since Monday night, traffic to and from Sangrah-Haripurdhar and Dadahu-Renuka Ji has been diverted, according to Sangrah Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukesh Dadwal. Commuters are advised to take the Jarag-Khud Dravil road. According to Ram Bhaj, a Renuka Ji resident, Sangrah is only 25 kilometres away, but due to the current diversion via the Jarag-Khud Dravil road, commuters will now have to travel approximately 60 kilometres. The affected road is especially congested during the summer, when many tourists visit Haripurdhar from April to June.