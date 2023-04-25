Supreme Court given notice in relation to wrestler’s request for a FIR against Brij Bhushan

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court served notice to the Delhi government in response to a petition filed by seven female wrestlers asking that the Delhi Police Commissioner be instructed to file a police report (FIR) accusing WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of assaulting female wrestlers. A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha scheduled the hearing for Friday while seeking a response from the GNCTD, noting that the petition contains serious allegations. In addition, the court ordered that the petitioners’ names be concealed. Many well-known Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, accused Singh and WFI coaches of sexually harassing female grapplers in January. Although Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an oversight committee led by MC Mary Kom on January 24, the committee was tasked with overseeing the day-to-day activities of WFI and the allegations against Singh. However, the uproar was reignited on Sunday at Jantar Mantar, where the wrestlers sat on dharna in protest of the committee’s report and Delhi Police’s failure to file a FIR. The complaint was filed by seven of the country’s top wrestlers, including an Olympic medalist and multiple world championship medalists.