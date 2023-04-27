Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. As per market experts, the weakening of the US currency in the overseas market, positive trend in Indian equities, sustained foreign fund inflows and declining crude oil prices supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 81.69 against the US dollar and then climbed to 81.66, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.74 against the US currency. The local currency is trading at 22.25 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07% to 101.40. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 12.57 billion.