Ronnie O’Sullivan defeated in a stunning 13-10 quarter-final by Belgium’s Luca Brecel at The Crucible

Ronnie O’Sullivan suffered a major upset at The Crucible on Wednesday, as he was defeated 13-10 by Belgium’s Luca Brecel in the quarter-finals, ending his hopes of winning an eighth world snooker title. Despite holding a 10-6 lead going into the afternoon session, O’Sullivan struggled with his game, allowing Brecel to win seven straight frames and take control of the match.

Brecel’s success was due in part to his impressive performance, scoring breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78, and 63. With this win, Brecel will become the first Belgian to reach the final, provided he can defeat either Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui in the semis.

In defeat, O’Sullivan was gracious, praising Brecel’s talent and dynamic playing style, calling him “probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen.” O’Sullivan even expressed his desire to see Brecel win the tournament, as it would be good for the game of snooker.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen secured his spot in the semi-finals with a 13-10 win over Jak Jones.