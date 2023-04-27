Top 10 things said in Supreme court during same-sex marriage hearing

On Wednesday, the fifth day of several petitions, the Supreme Court heard arguments calling for marriage equality for non-heterosexual couples to be married and enjoy the same rights as heterosexual couples. The petitioners presented evidence in support of marriage equality, arguing for the right to equality and other issues, such as the importance of family. The government’s arguments were heard in the afternoon after they attempted to dismiss the petitioners’ demands last week as an ‘urban, elitist’ notion.

The round-up of all the arguments from today’s hearing are as follows: