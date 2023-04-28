12 people killed in Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine

Russia launched more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 12 people, the majority of whom were killed when two missiles slammed into an apartment block in the country’s centre, according to officials. The attacks included the first against Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in nearly two months, though no targets were reported to have been hit. Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv, according to the city government. The attacks on the nine-story residential building in central Ukraine took place in Uman, a city about 215 kilometres (134 miles) south of Kyiv. According to Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, ten people were killed in the attack. According to Ukrainian national police, 17 people were injured, and three children were rescued from the rubble. The bombardment was carried out far from the war’s sprawling front lines or active combat zones in eastern Ukraine, where a grinding war of attrition has taken hold. Throughout the 14-month conflict, Moscow has launched numerous long-range missile attacks, often indiscriminately targeting civilian areas. Ukrainian officials and analysts have claimed that the strikes are part of the Kremlin’s deliberate intimidation strategy. Russia has denied that its military is targeting civilians.