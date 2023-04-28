Imran Khan granted bail in a mutiny case

Imran Khan was given protective bail by a top court in this city on Friday until May 3 in a mutiny case brought against the former Pakistani prime minister. A magistrate named Manzoor Ahmed Khan filed a first information report (FIR) against the former prime minister earlier this month at Islamabad’s Ramna police station for spreading hatred between the institutions and the public and trying to cause unforgivable damage to the institutions and their top officers. The FIR was filed under the Pakistan Penal Code’s (PPC) Sections 138 (abetting an act of insubordination by a soldier, sailor, or airman), 500 (punishing defamation), and 505 (statements encouraging public mischief). The cricketer-turned-politician allegedly engaged in “character assassination” against a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer on March 19 while speaking from his Zaman Park home in Lahore, according to the FIR. Khan applied for bail earlier today at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), and Chief Justice Aamer Farooq granted it after hearing the case and considering surety bonds totaling Rs 100,000.