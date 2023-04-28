Pennsylvania made Diwali as official state holiday

Pennsylvania Senate in the United States unanimously passed a bill making Diwali an official holiday. The Senate unanimously voted to make Diwali an official holiday. Senator Nikil Saval said to all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection, you are seen, you are welcome, and you matter. Senator Greg Rothman, who was instrumental in getting this bill passed, stated that the decision promotes diversity. Senators Rothman and Saval introduced the bill together. Senator Rothman is a Republican, while Senator Saval is a Democrat, and the two have been working on the legislation for a few months. Nearly 200,000 South Asians live in Pennsylvania, and many of them celebrate Diwali. Diwali is celebrated on a different date each year, and this year it will be on November 12. However, the legislation does not require employers to provide paid time off to their employees on Diwali. According to the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans’ website, Senate Bill 402 does not require school or government closures.