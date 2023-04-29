Country hikes drug prices by 20%

Lahore: Pakistan government has decided to increase the price of medicines in the country. Price of general medicines will be hiked by 20% and essential medicines by 14%. The government took this decision as the country is witnessing a higher inflation.

Meanwhile, the drug manufacturers said the increases were too small. Drug importers and manufacturers were demanding an across-the-board 39% rise.

Pakistan’s annual inflation rate hit 35% in March, fuelled by a depreciating currency, a rollback in subsidies and the imposition of higher tariffs to secure a bailout package of $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund. Food inflation has soared to 47%.