Crown Season 6 reveals the first look of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton

Netflix’s award-winning series about the British royal family, The Crown, is set to return with its sixth and final season. On Thursday, the streaming giant unveiled the first official look of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton. The pictures depict the couple during their university days at St. Andrews. One photo shows Kate and William holding hands, while the other two are individual stills of Ed and Meg as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Crown’s final season, set in the 1990s and early 2000s, will showcase the love story between the Prince and Princess of Wales, including the death of Princess Diana. Imelda Staunton will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth, while Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Rufus Kampa will portray the young Prince William. The show’s official Twitter account released the images and stated that The Crown’s sixth and final season will premiere in 2023.

Netflix’s official description of the photos reads, “As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St. Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

Although the production is currently underway, there is no news about who will play Prince Harry in the upcoming season. While several photos of the cast filming have circulated on the internet, the show’s premiere date has not been announced yet.