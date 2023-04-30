J&K Lt Governor launches marathon for 100th episode of PM’s Mann Ki Baat

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha kicked off a marathon in celebration of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast. The marathon was organised by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides and the Dogra Kranti Dal, and is one of 100 marathons taking place throughout the Union Territory to honour the monthly programme.

In addition to celebrating the broadcast, the 100 marathons across the Union Territory will raise awareness and foster cooperation against drug abuse and trafficking, according to Sinha. He addressed the gathering before flagging off the marathon at the Balidan Stambh (War Memorial) in Jammu, saying that people from different walks of life have come together to combat the drug menace.

Sinha lauded the prime minister for inspiring India’s youth to overcome challenges and set ambitious goals through ‘Mann ki Baat.’ He remarked that Modi has brought together young people from various backgrounds with a single dream of nation-building, and that India’s unity in diversity is its greatest strength.

The ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme has motivated individuals to take pride in their heritage and recognise the remarkable contributions of scientists, teachers, litterateurs, and artists in raising India’s stature in the world, Sinha added.