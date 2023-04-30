Singapore exempts entry visas for residents of this Gulf country

Riyadh: Singapore has decided to exempt Saudi Arabian nationals from entry visas to enter the country. The Singapore Embassy in Riyadh announced this. The Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued the order for this.

As per the new decision, all Saudi nationals with passports issued by the Kingdom will no longer need to apply for an entry visa from 1 June 2023.

Holders of Saudi diplomatic passports are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements. All other Saudi nationals need to apply for entry visa if they wish to enter Singapore before June 1 and there will be exemption for the entry visa requirement from the beginning of June. The embassy also made it clear that there will be no refund of visa processing fees for those who have already submitted application for an entry visa or obtained the result of their entry visa applications.