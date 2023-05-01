Man shoots three people before taking his own life in Portugal’s Setubal

A man shot and killed three people before taking his own life in Setubal, Portugal, which is about 45 kilometres south of Lisbon. The reason for the tragic incident is not yet known, according to PSP police commissioner Joao Freire, who stated that the police criminal cases agency PJ was investigating.

The shooting occurred around 8 am in Bairro Azul, a poor neighbourhood of Setubal. Reports in local media suggest that it was a dispute among rival pigeon racers, but Freire did not confirm this.

Andreia Gonçalves, another police commissioner, said that four men aged between 30 and 60 had a disagreement that resulted in one of the men killing the others before shooting himself due to an unresolved issue between them. Gonçalves called this an ‘isolated situation.’

The four deceased individuals were participating in a pigeon race, and their disagreement was related to an illegal vegetable garden, according to reports from the scene.