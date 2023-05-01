Minor complains about her parents, calls off her own wedding

Chhaya Kumari, 17, took a brave step by filing a complaint against her parents with the district administration to prevent her marriage from taking place on June 6. The district administration also congratulated Chhaya on her actions and assured her that her family would be connected to public welfare programmes so that she could continue her studies. Meanwhile, the Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation (KSCF), which is very active in the region, has announced that it will pay for her entire education. Chhaya approached me about a week ago, requesting that her marriage be annulled because she is a minor and wishes to continue her studies. “We talked to her parents, and after a few counselling sessions, we were able to persuade them to postpone their daughter’s marriage for a few more years,” Domchanch block development officer (BDO) Sunil Kumar Sinha said.

Chhaya’s parents have also promised to let her study for as long as she wants, he added. The district administration, in collaboration with KSCF, recognised her for her bravery, which is uncommon among girls in this region. Programme manager, KSCF Govind Khanal informed that their organisation has been working in the region regularly to make children aware against child marriage.