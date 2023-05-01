Russia’s missile strike on Ukraine damages homes and injures 34 people

Early on Monday, Russia launched its second significant missile salvo at Ukraine in recent days, damaging buildings and injuring at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad but missing Kyiv, according to officials. At around 3.45 am, air raid sirens started to sound throughout the city, followed by explosions as missiles were shot down by Ukrainian defence systems. In total, 18 cruise missiles were launched from the Caspian and Murmansk regions, and 15 of them were shot down, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s municipal government, claimed that some drones and all missiles fired at the city had been shot down. Although he didn’t go into further detail, he did say that more details would be made available later. Following the first attack on Kyiv in almost two months, more than 20 cruise missiles and two explosive drones were launched at Ukraine on Friday. 21 people, including three children, were killed in that attack when Russian missiles struck an apartment block in Uman, a city located about 215 kilometres (135 miles) south of Kiev.