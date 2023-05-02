90 per cent of crimes due to migrant labourers

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states commit approximately 90% of crimes in the coastal state, urging contractors to obtain “labour cards” before hiring them. Sawant made the claim on May 1 at a Labour Day function in Panaji. According to the chief minister, every migrant worker working in the state should have a state-issued labour card. The Goa government issues labour cards to those who work in the private, unorganised, and industrial sectors in order to keep track of employment and to extend welfare measures to this group. Sawant stated that tracking the details of labourers is necessary because “after committing a crime in Goa, migrant labourers frequently return to their state and it becomes difficult to locate them.”

According to the chief minister, “about 90% of the crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other areas.” Sawant stated that the state government has enlisted the help of two non-governmental organisations to ensure that all labourers receive the cards. The chief minister stated that the ability to enrol labourers for the card would be made available online soon. He stated that once the cards are distributed to all workers, it will be easier to access the database. “It will also help the police investigate and track down the cases,” Sawant added.