The SC declines to order the Kerala High Court to hear appeal against the CBFC certification of The Kerala Story

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected a plea that contested the CBFC certification given to the divisive film “The Kerala Story,” which is set for release on May 5. The Central Board of Film Certification has already given the movie its seal of approval, according to a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandarchud. “You must consider the actors, producers, etc. They have all worked hard. Regarding staying films, you must exercise extreme caution. If it falls short, the market will decide.The bench, which also included Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said that they were not inclined. Speaking on behalf of the petitioner, senior attorney Huzefa Ahmadi said that although the Kerala High Court’s acting chief justice promised to assign a bench, the bench was not accessible.

“Your lordships had stated that we could contact the HC to inquire about the urgency of the situation and form a bench. They stated they could only take up the case tomorrow, therefore a bench was established, Ahmadi said. The top court had told the petitioners to go to the jurisdictional high court after declining to hear arguments connected to the movie on Wednesday. As a result of concerns that its release would incite hostility and animosity in society, the supreme court on Wednesday declined to hear a number of petitions, including the one brought by “Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind,” and instructed the petitioners to submit their cases with the relevant high court. The movie is based on claims that young Hindu women in Kerala were radicalised and converted to Islam before being enlisted in the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).