UAE authority announces new platform to monitor e-scooters, bicycles

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched a new platform to monitor e-scooters, bicycles and other non-motorised means of transportation. The new comprehensive monitoring platform is under its Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3).

The new platform uses AI (artificial intelligence) technologies to monitor. It will provide facilitate a smooth journey for commuters and will also improve traffic safety on crossing lanes designated for pedestrians and cyclists.

The soft mobility (non-motorised transportation, including bicycles and scooters) integrated platform links the systems of service providers to the EC3. The initial phase has linked five providers of soft mobility services, including four shared e-scooter operators and one shared e-bike operator.

As per RTA, more than 2,500 e-scooters are operated across 21 regions (11 new areas were added in the first quarter of 2023). Shared e-scooters made more than one million trips in 2022. In addition, the 1,750 shared bikes provided in 28 areas across Dubai recorded over 1.3 million trips in 2022.