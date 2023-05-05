Unseasonal rains cause 2 crore loss for 300 farmers in Chhattisgarh

The unseasonal rains devastated crops and vegetables, causing a loss of Rs 2 crore to over 300 farmers in the Mahima Gawadi hamlet in Chhattisgarh. Farmers who provide vegetables to the whole Narayanpur area are currently waiting for government reimbursement for crop damage.

The record rains in April and May have had a significant negative impact on farmers. Due to their lack of awareness of the approaching natural disaster, they neglected to purchase crop insurance, which added to their financial burden. The district administration’s officials are accused of failing to take the essential actions to guarantee that the farmers receive compensation.

Farmers have voiced their worries, claiming that the loss of their crops has made it difficult for them to make ends meet. The village chief, Suryaram Patel, has pleaded with the government to assist the farmers and make up for their losses. ‘Where will we now sow the new crop? Nobody is coming to request a survey for crop damage compensation,’ he claimed.

A farmer named Limchand Patel also recounted his story, claiming that the unseasonal rains destroyed his crops and cost him personally Rs 1 lakh in lost revenue.