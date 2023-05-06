Toyota announces prices of 2023 Innova Crysta

Mumbai: Toyota India has announced the prices of the top-end trims of the 2023 Innova Crysta in the country. The range-topping variants include VX FLT (7-seater), VX FLT (8-seater), VX (7-seater), VX (8-seater) and ZX (7-seater).

The MPV can be booked in four grades namely G, GX, VX and ZX by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000 at Toyota dealerships as well as online. It is offered in five color schemes: Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic.

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta features Rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table, TFT MID with detailed Drive Information, Leather Seat Color Options (Black & Camel Tan), Ambient illumination, 8-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats.

GRADE NAME PRICE IN INDIAN RUPEES

ZX ( 7 S ) 25,43,000

VX ( 8 S) 23,84,000

VX ( 7 S ) 23,79,000

VX FLT ( 8 S) 23,84,000

VX FLT (7 S) 23,79,000