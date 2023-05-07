AAP politician Atishi’s ‘big disclosure’ in Delhi liquor scam reveals no proof of bribes Rs 100 cr

Atishi, the leader of the AAP and the Delhi Education Minister, made a ‘big disclosure’ regarding an alleged liquor policy scandal on Sunday. Atishi claimed there was no proof the AAP received Rs 100 crore in kickbacks and travelled to Goa for the Assembly elections, citing a Delhi court decision on the liquor policy case.

Atishi claimed that there was no proof of the Rs 100 crore in kickbacks as the BJP has asserted, or even the Rs 30 crore that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly claimed the AAP channelled to Goa for Assembly elections. She further stated that there is no new evidence in the case for the CBI or ED.

‘For the last 6 months, ED and CBI officials are sitting in Goa and have interrogated and raided all the vendors. Even after six months of raids, those who had alleged a bribe of Rs 100 crore have said in front of the court that the Aam Aadmi Party spent Rs 19 lakh in cash in the Goa elections,’ Atishi said.

‘In the 86-page order, the judge reiterated only once that the ED had not produced a single piece of evidence,’ the AAP leader said.

‘ED probe has proved that the Aam Aadmi Party is the most honest party in the country. The Aam Aadmi Party contested the elections in Goa and spent only Rs 19 lakh in cash and the rest in cheques,’ Atishi said.

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was accused of smashing 14 phones to erase evidence, according to Atishi. However, after investigation, it was found that seven of the 14 phones had already been confiscated by the CBI and ED and that the other seven were still in use.

She added, ‘When the pressure came from the PMO, the agencies put Sajay Singh’s name. But when Sanjay Singh sent a legal notice, ED apologised and said they put his name by mistake.’