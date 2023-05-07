BJP campaign involves three lakh Muslim Modi Mitras

The ruling BJP plans to launch a statewide push for Muslim empowerment in the country after May 10 of this year. Over 3 million Muslim ‘Modi Mitras’ (Friends of Modi) will carry on this painstakingly constructed statewide non-political campaign with the goal of empowering and educating Muslims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Muslim welfare programmes. To begin, Muslim ‘Modi Mitras’ (those who voluntarily join this campaign without being members of the BJP in order to empower the community) will visit 65 Muslim-dominated parliamentary constituencies. On Friday, Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the BJP Minority Morcha, told this publication, The nationwide campaign for Muslim empowerment will most likely begin on May 10. 3.25 lakh ‘Modi Mitras’ would be involved in this campaign to spread the word about the Modi government’s welfare initiatives across Muslim-dominated all assembly segments of 65 seats. He stated that until the date of the future 2024 elections is revealed, this campaign will cover all assembly districts in 65 identified Muslim-dominated parliamentary constituencies. He stated that 20 non-political Muslims will be involved in each assembly sector, with each segment employing 30 Muslims as “Modi Mitras.”