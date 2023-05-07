Eight deaths in Serbian shooting spree admitted by 20-year-old man

The prosecutor’s office in the town of Smederevo in Belgrade announced on Saturday (local time) that a 20-year-old Serbian man suspected of killing eight people and injuring 12 others had confessed to the murder.

Serbia is in shock and mourning following two mass shootings: the rampage outside the city on Thursday, which the 20-year-old has admitted to, and the school tragedy in the capital on Wednesday, which left nine people dead. In connection with both incidents, the suspects are being held in custody.

The prosecutors claimed in a statement seen by Reuters that a man only known as UB admitted using an automatic rifle to shoot at several individuals on Thursday in three different spots close to the town of Mladenovac in order to ‘intimidate the population in those places.’

According to the prosecutors in Smederevo, the municipality where some of the shooting took place, UB is accused of committing a number of crimes, including aggravated murder, illegal production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials, as well as kidnapping.

The suspect’s attorney has not been identified. After the shooting spree, UB boarded a cab and ordered the driver to drive him to Kragujevac, where he was captured early on Friday.