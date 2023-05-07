PM Modi congratulates King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday.”Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation, he tweeted. We are confident that the India-UK friendship would grow stronger in the coming years.

On a rainy Saturday, King Charles III was crowned as the 40th King of the United Kingdom in a ceremony steeped in history with modern multi-faith touches inside the iconic Westminster Abbey here, reminiscent of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, Coronation 70 years ago.