Elderly man commits suicide as college girl uploads intimate video on porn site

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a 72-year-old man committed suicide after a intimate video of him surfaced online. As per reports, the girl s accused of allegedly entrapping the elderly man and having sexual intercourse with him. She had uploaded the video on a porn site. As per reports, the accused girl, identified as Darshana Bharali, had secretly recorded the act on her mobile phone and allegedly uploaded it on a porn site.

Local media reported that the girl had previously entrapped several men, had physical relations with them, and uploaded their private videos on porn websites. Local police arrested the accused girl soon after and lodged a case against her under relevant sections. Further investigation into the matter is underway.