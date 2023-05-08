Medical couple arrested for assaulting their daughter

A doctor and his wife were arrested in Guwahati for assaulting their four-year-old adoptive daughter. Sangeeta Dutta, a renowned psychiatrist, was apprehended from a hideout in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday night, two days after her husband, gastrointestinal surgeon Walliul Islam, was apprehended. Their housemaid is also being held by cops. In the sweltering summer heat, the pair allegedly tied the child to a pole on the terrace of their home building in the city’s Manipuri Basti. According to reports, the child has some burn injuries on her private regions. The housemaid said authorities she was forced to tie the boy up because he was “disobedient and naughty.” During questioning, Dutta stated, “We had adopted her after our surrogacy plan failed.”

Previously, she denied torturing the youngster and said it was all part of a plot to end her and her husband’s careers. The police are looking into whether the couple followed the rules while adopting the child. Based on a complaint submitted by a neighbour who claimed the youngster was tortured, the police registered a case against the doctor duo under Sections 307, 325, 341 and 34 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.