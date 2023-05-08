Two Women Navy officers preparing for solo sailing adventure around the world

The Indian Navy is training two of its female officers to sail solo around the world. Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa Aligirisamy have been selected for the trip and are currently on a training excursion, according to an Indian Navy officer speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the third G20 development working group (DWG) conference in Goa. He described Dilna as a Navy logistic officer and Roopa as a navy armament inspection officer.

“If she succeeds, one of the two officers will become the first Asian woman solo circumnavigator,” the officer stated. The policemen embarked on their training adventure from Goa in November 2022 and will return to the coastal state on May 24. “The officers are currently accompanied by crew members on a 17-metre vessel.” “They have sailed 21,800 nautical miles so far,” the officer added. “This will be a sailing expedition only.” “Everything they will have to do alone, from ship repairs to laundry and cooking,” the officer stated, adding that the sailing trip will last more than 200 days.