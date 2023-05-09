United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson names Jim Furyk as one of his vice captains

Zach Johnson, captain of the US Ryder Cup team, has appointed Jim Furyk as one of his vice captains for this year’s event in Italy. Furyk is a well-known figure in the Ryder Cup, having played in nine consecutive editions from 1997, as well as serving as captain in 2018 and vice captain in 2016 and 2021.

Johnson praised Furyk’s leadership and experience, and noted that he trusts him completely. Furyk is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, and though he has gone 10-20-4 in Ryder Cup play, he is one of the most experienced American golfers in the event’s history.

Johnson had previously appointed Steve Stricker and Davis Love III as vice captains, with additional vice captains to be named later.

Furyk expressed his passion for the Ryder Cup, saying that he has been involved in the event since 1997 and that his enthusiasm for it is unmatched. He also expressed excitement to work with Johnson and the US team to retain the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.

The US team won the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits with a score of 19-9, but they have not won the competition on European soil since 1993. The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.