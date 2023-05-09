Uttar Pradesh government declares ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in the state. ‘The Kerala Story’ will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh,’ Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his entire cabinet will watch the movie at a special screening to be organised at Lok Bhawan.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had declared the film tax-free in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the film exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand is likely to declare the Adah Sharma-starrer film tax-free in the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to watch the movie at a PVR hall in Dehradun at around 5 pm on Tuesday. He will be accompanied with cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Army Base hospital in Delhi

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the movie. ‘The movie ‘The Kerala story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements,’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Karnataka.

The film directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was released on the screens worldwide on May 5. The film has collected Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend. The film narrates the religious indoctrination in Kerala and how Hindu and Christian women were allegedly being targeted by radical Islamic clerics. The movie claims that these women were converted to Islam and later sent to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria for Jihad.

On Monday, the West Bengal government announced its decision to ban The Kerala Story in the state. Multiplex theatres in Tamil Nadu have halted the screenings of The Kerala Story from May 7, citing the law and order situation in the state.