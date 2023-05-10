If you display tickets for The Kerala Story, Gujarat tea vendor will give you complimentary tea and coffee

A tea seller in Surat, Gujarat, has created a special deal for clients who have a ticket for ‘The Kerala Story.’ The proprietor of the ‘Kesaraiya Tea Shop’ in Surat’s Vesu neighbourhood has posted a billboard for ‘The Kerala Story’ with the message that customers who present their movie tickets would receive free tea and coffee.

‘If customers show their movie tickets at the tea shop, they will receive complimentary tea and coffee. The offer is valid till May 15, 2023,’ the poster read.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story’ has generated controversy around the nation due to the political overtones of the plot. The movie is tax-free in some BJP-led states, like as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while it is prohibited in other states, such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.