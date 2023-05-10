Woman Doctor Stabbed to Death in Kerala by arrested teacher

Woman doctor stabbed to death by a school teacher while he was being treated at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital. The deceased is 23-year-old Vandana Das of Manjoor in Kottayam. She was doing her house surgeon at the hospital. The incident happened at 4:30 am on Wednesday. The accused is S Sandeep (42), a teacher of Nedumbana UP School.

According to hospital authorities, Sandeep attacked the doctor six times. Doctors who treated her reported she had many stab wounds. Her back and abdomen wounds proved fatal, causing extensive internal trauma. Sandeep was arrested after getting into an argument with his neighbours. Police transported him to the hospital after he was hurt during the brawl. He attacked the doctor with scissors from the dressing room while he was treating the wound. Sandeep vandalised the hospital after assaulting the five people.

Sandeep was reportedly receiving treatment at a de-addiction facility. He also stabbed Alex Kutty, a home guard, and Sub Inspector Manilal.The accused is now being held by police. At the same time, the police officers and hospital professionals have no idea what triggered the accused. According to members of the doctors’ group, the accused was not restrained while being treated. However, the Supreme Court order states that a person may be shackled only when there is a clear and present danger of escape. Police must justify the reason to the trial court, and only if the magistrate grants authorization may cops handcuff someone.