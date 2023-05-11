Commodity market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. In the last three days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,560 per 8 gram today.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,032.48 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $2,039.00. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% at $25.39 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% lower to $1,113.38, and palladium lost 0.3% at $1,602.55.