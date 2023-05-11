Kanchi Idlis: A Spicy and Aromatic South Indian Delicacy

Kanchi idlis, also known as Kancheepuram idlis, are a traditional South Indian dish that originated in the city of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. These idlis are typically prepared during festivals or special occasions and are considered a delicacy in South Indian cuisine.

The unique aspect of Kanchi idlis is the addition of spices like cumin, peppercorns, and ginger, which give them a distinct flavor and aroma. These idlis are also known for their coarse texture, which sets them apart from the soft and fluffy regular idlis.

Here’s a recipe for making Kanchi idlis:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups idli rice

– 1 cup urad dal

– 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp whole black peppercorns

– 1 tbsp grated ginger

– 1/4 cup chopped fresh coriander leaves

– Salt to taste

– Oil for greasing

Instructions:

1. Rinse the rice and urad dal separately and soak them in enough water for at least 4-5 hours.

2. Drain the water and grind the rice and urad dal separately to a fine batter using a wet grinder or mixer-grinder.

3. Mix the rice and urad dal batters together in a large bowl and add salt. Mix well and keep it aside for fermentation overnight or for at least 8 hours in a warm place.

4. Heat a pan and roast the fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, and black peppercorns until fragrant. Let them cool down and grind them into a fine powder.

5. Add the ground spices, grated ginger, and chopped coriander leaves to the fermented batter and mix well.

6. Grease the idli plates with oil and pour the batter into each cavity, filling it about 3/4th of the way.

7. Steam the idlis in a steamer or pressure cooker for 10-12 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

8. Allow the idlis to cool down a bit before removing them from the plates using a spoon or knife.

Your delicious and aromatic Kanchi idlis are now ready to serve with coconut chutney or sambar. Enjoy!