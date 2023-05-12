5 people sentenced for cheating on MP medical admission exam 2013

Five individuals were found guilty of cheating during the 2013 Pre Medical Test held by the Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal, also known as ‘Vyapam,’ a division of the Madhya Pradesh government. An Indore court sentenced them to five years of hard labour on Thursday.

One of the inmates was a ‘solver’ from Bihar who pretended to be a candidate to get a high grade. Ravindra Kumar, Vikrant Kumar, Ramchitra Jatav, Rakesh Khanna, and Brajesh were named as the accused.

According to special CBI prosecutor Ranjan Sharma, Judge Sanjay Kumar Gupta found five accused guilty of violating pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act. 52 witnesses were questioned by the prosecution, a special CBI prosecutor stated.

He claimed that the PMT was written by Vikrant Kumar of the Bihar district of Nalanda for Ravindra Kumar of the Madhya Pradesh district of Bhind, adding that the other three served as middlemen or touts.

Ravindra Kumar thereafter received admission to the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore for the MBBS programme.

Ravindra confessed to the college dean about passing the PMT fraudulently after learning about the larger Vyapam scam, which exposed other such exam manipulation schemes, Sharma claimed.

He claims that after being requested by the dean to provide his statement in writing, he refused and then vanished without a trace. The prosecutor claimed that the amount of money involved in the case reached Rs 7.5 lakh.